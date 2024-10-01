Strikes in Italy to affect air travel, trains and local public transport in October

Italy faces series of strikes affecting transport and travel in October.

People travelling and commuting in Italy face disruption in October due to a series of strikes affecting air travel, trains and local public transport services.

5 October: Local public transport strikes

Commuters are set to experience disruption to local bus, subway and tram services in cities across Italy, including Rome, due to a national eight-hour strike on Monday 9 September.

The timetable of the industrial action will vary from city to city.

In Rome the strike will be from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service.

In Milan the strike will disrupt public transport services from 08.45 to 15.00 and from 18.00 until end of service, according to the ATM website.

11 October: Air traffic controllers' strike in Bari, Brindisi, Milan, Palermo

ENAV air traffic control staff at Palermo airport plan to stage a four-hour strike on Friday 11 October, from 13.00 to 17.00, with disruption to flights expected.

Employees of Techno Sky, an ENAV company that deals with the operation and maintenance of air traffic control systems, also plan to strike at the same time in Milan Linate, Bari and Brindisi airports.

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC is set to provide updates about guaranteed flights on its website nearer the date of the strike action.

12-13 October: Rail strike

Train passengers in Italy face disruption to rail services on the weekend of 12-13 October.

A 24-hour strike by railway staff around Italy is scheduled from 21.00 on Saturday 12 October until the same time on Sunday 13 October.

The strike action may impact regional and long-distance services operated by state Trenitalia and Italo.

The fact that the strike is scheduled at the weekend means there won't be guaranteed train services during rush-hour periods, as per the usual weekday regulations.

18 October: Automotive workers and public transport strike

A 24-hour strike affecting local public transport services across Italy is planned on Friday 18 October, with timetables set to vary from city to city.

Separately, workers from the Stellantis group and the entire automotive sector are set to down tools for eight hours on 18 October, with a major demonstration planned in Rome.

27 October: EasyJet strike

A four-hour strike by EasyJet pilots scheduled for Sunday 27 October, from 13.00 to 17.00, is expected to result in disruption to flights. EasyJet passengers travelling in Italy that day are advised to consult the airline's website for information relating to possible delays and cancellations.

We will update this page regularly. For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.