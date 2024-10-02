20.4 C
News Lifestyle

Festa dei Nonni: Italy celebrates Grandparents' Day

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italy has marked Festa dei Nonni annually since 2006.

Italy celebrates Festa dei Nonni to mark the important role of grandparents in families and society in general, with a a series of initiatives across the country on 2 October.

"Grandparents are a fundamental pillar in our lives: they are guardians of traditions, wisdom and unconditional love" - Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on social media on Wednesday - "They teach the importance of values and give precious moments that stay with us forever."

This year marks the 18th edition of the celebration which was introduced in Italy in 2005, and coincides with the Catholic church's feast day for guardian angels.

Grandparents' Day was introduced in the US in 1978 following a proposal by Marian McQuade, a West Virginia grandmother of 40 grandchildren.

