19.8 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 30 September 2024
Italy's news in English
News Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Saturday 5 October

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike to affect local public transport services in Italy.

Commuters in Rome and other cities across Italy face disruption to local public transport services on Saturday 5 October due to a nationwide 24-hour strike.

The industrial dispute, called by the Orsa Tpl trade union representing public transport workers, will affect bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

In Rome the strike is set to affect public transport services from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service, according to the city's website.

The reasons for the strike include demands for pay increases and improved workplace safety measures.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo: Dario Argenti / Shutterstock.com.

