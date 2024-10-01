Rome's historic coffee houses: a quick guide

Where to find Rome's landmark coffee bars.

Italy is known for its rich coffee culture and traditions centred around the simple pleasure of enjoying an espresso or cappuccino at the bar.

Coffee is deeply entwined in the fabric of Italian society and no more so than in the Eternal City whose historic coffee houses are landmarks for locals and places of pilgrimage for coffee-loving tourists.

To mark International Coffee Day, here is a quick guide to some of the most iconic coffee bars in Rome.

Antico Caffè Greco



Antico Caffè Greco, a stone's throw from the Spanish Steps, has been serving customers since 1760. It is the oldest coffee bar in Rome and the second-oldest in Italy, after the Caffè Florian which opened in Venice in 1720. Over the centuries this elegant coffee house has hosted illustrious characters such as Lord Byron, Buffalo Bill, Casanova, Goethe, Henry James, Keats, Shelley, Mark Twain and Wagner. Hundreds of paintings and vintage photographs adorn the walls of the bar whose gilt mirrors, red velvet and grand piano help it to retain its otherworldly atmosphere. Antico Caffè Greco, Via Condotti 86, website. Photo: Julie Mayfeng / Shutterstock.com.

Caffè Sant'Eustachio



This bustling cafe in Piazza Sant'Eustachio, near the Pantheon, is famed for its home-roasted beans and signature coffee. In business since 1938, Caffè Sant'Eustachio makes its own blend of ready-sweetened, creamy coffee, with hordes of tourists queueing up each day to try it. The bar retains its original decor and also has outdoor seating. Caffè Sant'Eustachio sells a range of branded blends recognisble by the distinctive yellow packaging with the stag's head. Caffè Sant'Eustachio, Piazza S. Eustachio 82, website . Photo: Stock Photos 2000 / Shutterstock.com.

La Casa del Caffè Tazza d'Oro

Another landmark coffee house in the historic centre is Caffè Tazza d'Oro. Due to its reputation and its proximity to the Pantheon, this bar can get pretty crowded however the bustle is worth it for the coffee experience. Founded in 1944, Caffè Tazza d'Oro is renowned for its variety of home-roasted coffee blends which can also be purchased to take home. With its traditional decor, Tazza d'Oro is famed for its granita di caffè, an icy espresso topped with whipped cream. La Casa del Caffè Tazza d'Oro, Via degli Orfani 84, website . Photo: chettarin / Shutterstock.com.

Sciascia Caffè



A little corner of Sicily in the Italian capital, Sciascia Caffè has been serving its customers "the best coffee in Rome" since 1919. Located in the upmarket Prati neighbourhood, Sciascia is renowned for its home-roast coffee beans whose rich aroma fills the old-school venue. Some of its most popular coffees include caffè al cioccolato and granita di caffè. Among its many awards, Sciascia Caffè was voted Best Bar in Italy by restaurant guide Gambero Rosso in 2006. Sciascia Caffè, Via Fabio Massimo 80, website

Bar Rosati



Since its opening in 1922, Bar Rosati has been frequented by noted artists, actors, movie directors and politicians. Over the decades the bar in Piazza del Popolo has enjoyed regulars such as Pier Paolo Pasolini, Italo Calvino and Federico Fellini , who lived on nearby Via Margutta. Today the bar is still frequented by celebrities as well as tourists who like to people-watch over coffee and cocktails. Bar Rosati, Piazza del Popolo 4-5, website

Caffé Canova Tadolini



This enchanting venue near the Spanish Steps is as much a museum as it is a coffee bar. Once the studio of the celebrated Neoclassical sculptor Antonio Canova , and later his prize apprentice Adamo Tadolini, visitors to Caffé Canova Tadolini can enjoy a coffee surrounded by sculptures and casts by both artists. From 1818 to 1967, the building served as a studio to four generations of Tadolini sculptors, before being transformed into a café-restaurant for art enthusiasts in 2003. Caffé Canova Tadolini, Via del Babuino 150/A, website