Classifieds Jobs vacant

JCU Front Office Assistant

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is looking for a candidate to fill the position of Front Office Assistant for immediate hiring. The Front Office Assistant will be responsible for performing a wide variety of clerical/administrative activities related to the general office as directed by the Supervisor or the Administrative Facilities Manager. The ideal candidate must demonstrate the ability to follow instructions, to communicate effectively verbally and in writing, work cordially with others in a team setting, be flexible, work well under stress, maintain a positive attitude, and must be computer literate. This is a full-time, one-year, term contract with the possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Front Office Assistant”. Application review will commence immediately, and hiring is set to begin as soon as possible.

All candidates must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy a time of application. JCU is unable to sponsor candidates for working visas for this position.

While we appreciate every application received, kindly note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

