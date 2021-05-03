Italy unveils winning floor design for Colosseum arena

Italian firm wins contract to build Colosseum's hi-tech arena floor, with a completion date of 2023.

Rome's Colosseum will have a new retractable arena floor within the next two years thanks to a hi-tech project unveiled by the Italian culture ministry on 2 May.

The €18.5 million contract to build and install the flexible floor was won by Milan Ingegneria, a structural engineering and architecture firm with headquarters in Milan and Venice.

Hailing it as an "ambitious" project, culture minister Dario Franceschini said the sophisticated floor design would allow visitors “to see the majesty of the monument” from its centre.

The floor will be "extremely light and completely reversible" assures Milan Ingegneria, which boasts an international portfolio, including projects in collaboration with celebrated Italian architect Renzo Piano.

The platform will comprise hundreds of cabon fibre slats, coated with Acccoya timber, which will let natural light reach the network of tunnels and underground chambers where animals and gladiators were once caged before contests began.

Franceschini said the floor would allow for the staging of "high level" cultural events inside the Colosseum which reopened to visitors recently following an extended closure under Italy's covid-19 restrictions.

In the days of imperial Rome, the sand-covered wooden arena floor hosted gladiator fights and animal hunts.

Over the centuries the underground hypogeum area became filled with earth and rubble before being excavated in the late 19th century.

The project also includes the installation of a ventilation system to control the humidity and temperature of the underground rooms, while the "non-invasive" design of the floor means that it can be removed in the future if required.

The idea of rebuilding the Colosseum arena was launched in 2014 by the archaeologist Daniele Manacorda and was strongly supported by Franceschini who tweeted at the time: "All that is needed is a bit of courage."

For full details see the culture ministry websitePhoto Ministero della Cultura

General Info

Address Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Italy unveils winning floor design for Colosseum arena

Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74534
Previous article Covid-19: Vatican Museums reopen on 3 May with stricter rules

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality
Culture

Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality

Rome unveils the legendary Torlonia Marbles after decades in the dark
Culture

Rome unveils the legendary Torlonia Marbles after decades in the dark

Rome lights up landmarks to celebrate 2,774 years of history and culture
Culture

Rome lights up landmarks to celebrate 2,774 years of history and culture

Rome's art history and archaeology library reopens after petition
Culture

Rome's art history and archaeology library reopens after petition

Rome opera house and S. Cecilia orchestra get new music directors
Culture

Rome opera house and S. Cecilia orchestra get new music directors

Civita di Bagnoregio: Italy's 'dying town' seeks UNESCO recognition
Culture

Civita di Bagnoregio: Italy's 'dying town' seeks UNESCO recognition

Antonio Pappano to become chief conductor of London Symphony Orchestra
Culture

Antonio Pappano to become chief conductor of London Symphony Orchestra

Rome fresco fragment is by Raphael, experts confirm
Culture

Rome fresco fragment is by Raphael, experts confirm

Dante: Italy celebrates the Father of the Italian Language
Culture

Dante: Italy celebrates the Father of the Italian Language

Italy celebrates Year of Dante
Culture

Italy celebrates Year of Dante

Dantedì: Italy celebrates Dante on 700th anniversary
Culture

Dantedì: Italy celebrates Dante on 700th anniversary

Naples celebrates Dante with giant Easter egg
Culture

Naples celebrates Dante with giant Easter egg

Visit Rome's museums with new interactive virtual tours
Culture

Visit Rome's museums with new interactive virtual tours

Fendi funds restoration of Temple of Venus and Roma
Culture

Fendi funds restoration of Temple of Venus and Roma

The women in charge of Rome's museums
Culture

The women in charge of Rome's museums