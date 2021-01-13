Italy: Colosseum is ready to reopen on 16 January

Colosseum has been closed since 6 November under Italy's covid-19 restrictions.

"If it is really decided to reopen the museums and if Lazio is confirmed in the yellow zone, we are ready with our strategic plan for the reopening," Alfonsina Russo, director of the Parco archeologico del Colosseo, said today.

"The Colosseum is well prepared to welcome the public again from Saturday 16 January," Russo told reporters this morning on the sidelines of the presentation of the archaeological park's 2021 programme of activities.

Russo also said that to celebrate the expected reopening of the Colosseum, a concert by the young students of the Accademia di S. Cecilia is planned in the arena of the ancient amphitheatre at midday on 16 January.

Russo's comments came after Italy's health minister Roberto Speranza said that museums in the 'yellow zone' regions could reopen from 16 January under Italy's imminent new emergency decree relating to the covid-19 crisis.