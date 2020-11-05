Covid-19: Rome's Colosseum closes to visitors

Italy closes museums and archaeological sites under new covid-19 restrictions.

Rome's Colosseum will close to the public from Friday 6 November until 3 December, along with all museums and archaeological sites in Italy, under new restrictions to control the spread of covid-19.

The closure affects the Colosseum, Palatine Hill, Roman Forum and the Domus Aurea, announced the Parco del Colosseo, whose social media channels will remain active for the duration.

The exhibition, Pompeii 79 AD. A Roman story, which was scheduled to open at the Colosseum today, has been postponed to a later date.

Earlier this year the Colosseum was closed for almost three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baths of Caracalla site also closes to the public from tomorrow 6 November but is open today as normal.

Meanwhile the Vatican Museums has already closed to visitors from today until 3 December, in line with Italy's new restrictions.

Photo credit: Alessia Pierdomenico / Shutterstock.com.

