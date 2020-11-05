Rome bids final farewell to Gigi Proietti

Rome mourns one of its favourite sons.

The Italian capital has declared a day of mourning today, 5 November, in honour of Gigi Proietti, the celebrated Roman actor, director and comedian who died earlier this week on his 80th birthday.

Ahead of Proietti's funeral at midday, a cortege is visiting some of the places dearest to his heart, including the Brancaccio Theatre on Via Merulana and the Globe in Villa Borghese.

Proietti's funeral will take place in a private capacity, due to the covid-19 protocols, at the Chiesa degli Artisti in Piazza del Popolo. The ceremony will be screened live on RAI 3.

The day after Proietti's death the city announced that the Globe Theatre would be renamed in his honour.

This evening the Auditorium Parco della Musica will screen an image of Proietti, with his arms outstretched, greeting his beloved audience one last time.

Photo ANSA

General Info

Address Piazza del Popolo, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

