Gigi Proietti dies in Rome

Proietti died on his 80th birthday due to heart problems.

Gigi Proietti, the much-loved Roman actor, director, musician and comedian, died in Rome today, 2 November, on his 80th birthday.

Proietti had been in hospital for heart problems in recent days but was rushed to intensive care yesterday evening in a serious condition, reportedly suffering heart failure.

