Italy set to bring in nationwide curfew at 21.00

Italian government and regional leaders draw up new covid-19 restrictions.

The Italian government is set to introduce a nationwide curfew at 21.00, to battle the second wave of covid-19, according to news agency ANSA.

The government is drawing up new restrictions with the leaders of the Italian regions as part of a new emergency decree.

The proposed curfew would include exemptions for people who need to be out for work reasons.

The regions are reportedly pushing for uniform national measures however premier Giuseppe Conte is aiming to introduce provincial 'red zone' lockdowns in areas with the highest rises in new covid-19 infections.

Other measures being considered include the limit of travel between regions (except for business reasons), distance learning for high-school students, and the closure of shopping centres at the weekends, according to ANSA.

Last night Italy's culture minister Dario Franceschini said the new decree would "also close museums" however it is not known if this will be at a national or regional level.