Francesco Totti tests positive for covid-19

AS Roma legend is recovering in isolation at his home in Rome.

Francesco Totti, the former Italy and AS Roma striker, tested positive for covid-19 last month, reports Corriere dello Sport.

Totti is currently in isolation at his home in the Torrino suburb of the city, where he is recovering well, according to reports in the Italian media.

The footballer's father Enzo died on 12 October at Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital due to complications after contracting covid-19.

In the days after his father's death, Totti was diagnosed with covid-19 and subsequently suffered from a fever, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

However Totti is now better and this morning sent a short message to the newspaper Il Foglio in tribute to the actor and Roman icon Gigi Proietti who died today on his 80th birthday.

"Gigi I love you, even from heaven you will make us happy. Rome will always be grateful to you", Totti told Il Foglio.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72500
Previous article Italy set to bring in nationwide curfew at 21.00

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy set to bring in nationwide curfew at 21.00
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to bring in nationwide curfew at 21.00

Covid-19: Italy to close museums says culture minister
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to close museums says culture minister

Italy considers new 'red zone' lockdowns to curb covid-19 rise
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy considers new 'red zone' lockdowns to curb covid-19 rise

Italy: Protests flare in Florence over covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Protests flare in Florence over covid-19 restrictions

Coronavirus in Italy, today's bulletin: 31,084 new cases and 199 casualties
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy, today's bulletin: 31,084 new cases and 199 casualties

Covid-19 crushes Italy's culture
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 crushes Italy's culture

Italy's protests continue as new covid-19 cases near 25,000 in a day
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's protests continue as new covid-19 cases near 25,000 in a day

Record number of new covid-19 cases in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Record number of new covid-19 cases in Italy

Italy approves covid-19 stimulus plan as clashes flare in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy approves covid-19 stimulus plan as clashes flare in Rome

Italy rocked by protests over new covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy rocked by protests over new covid-19 restrictions

Italy orders bars and restaurants to close early amid covid-19 surge
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy orders bars and restaurants to close early amid covid-19 surge

Rome: Far-right protesters clash with riot police over covid-19 curfew
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: Far-right protesters clash with riot police over covid-19 curfew

Naples curfew riots as Italy’s covid-19 cases hit new record
Coronavirus in Italy

Naples curfew riots as Italy’s covid-19 cases hit new record

Covid 19: Rome bans takeaway sale of alcohol on weekend nights
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid 19: Rome bans takeaway sale of alcohol on weekend nights

Italy must avert second national lockdown, says Conte
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy must avert second national lockdown, says Conte