Francesco Totti tests positive for covid-19

AS Roma legend is recovering in isolation at his home in Rome.

Francesco Totti, the former Italy and AS Roma striker, tested positive for covid-19 last month, reports Corriere dello Sport.

Totti is currently in isolation at his home in the Torrino suburb of the city, where he is recovering well, according to reports in the Italian media.

The footballer's father Enzo died on 12 October at Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital due to complications after contracting covid-19.

In the days after his father's death, Totti was diagnosed with covid-19 and subsequently suffered from a fever, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

However Totti is now better and this morning sent a short message to the newspaper Il Foglio in tribute to the actor and Roman icon Gigi Proietti who died today on his 80th birthday.

"Gigi I love you, even from heaven you will make us happy. Rome will always be grateful to you", Totti told Il Foglio.