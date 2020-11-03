Rome pays tribute to Gigi Proietti with balcony applause

Rome to declare day of mourning for Proietti on 5 November.

Rome bid farewell to one of the city's favourite sons, Gigi Proietti, the actor, director, comedian and musician who died on 2 November, the day of his 80th birthday.

Romans took to their windows and balconies in many districts to honour Proietti with a minute of applause at 20.00 while the capital projected his image on the Campidoglio and the Colosseum.

Profondo dolore e grande tristezza per la morte di #GigiProietti. Con lui perdiamo un pezzo di anima della nostra città. In questo momento siamo vicini alla famiglia, agli amici e a tutti coloro che lo hanno amato. Roma non lo dimenticherà mai. pic.twitter.com/gzhQ7fDEZe — Virginia Raggi (@virginiaraggi) November 2, 2020

Proietti's funeral is expected to take place on 5 November in a private ceremony at the Chiesa degli Artisti in Piazza del Popolo, without the public, to avoid any crowds due to the covid-19 protocols.

Rome mayor is however in contact with the Proietti family, according to news agency ANSA, to honour the much-loved maestro with a funeral cortege in cars.

The proposed idea is for the procession to drive past places symbolic with Proietti's life including Via GIulia where he was born and the Globe Theatre in Villa Borghese with which he had a long association.

Proietti's death has provoked a huge outpouring of grief in Italy but particularly in Rome, with the actor receiving a flood of tributes from all walks of life.

Morto Gigi Proietti: ore 20, Roma applaude l'attore da finestre e balconi [aggiornamento delle 21:06] https://t.co/lNxsmtAzLY — Repubblica Roma (@rep_roma) November 2, 2020

Photo Quotidiano.net