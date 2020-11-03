Italy to assess security after Vienna attack

Italian premier condemns last night's gun attack in Austria.

Italy's top police and intelligence officials are to convene today in a meeting called by interior minister Luciana Lamorgese in response to last night's terror attack in Vienna.

The purpose of the meeting is to assess the current situation in Europe and the state of security in Italy, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The multiple gun attack in the Austrian capital killed four people and injured 17 other people, some of them seriously, after gunmen opened fire at six different locations in the city centre.

One attacker was shot dead by police, officials said, while a manhunt is underway for at least one suspect.

The attack was condemned by Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte who expressed support for "the Austrian people, the relatives of the victims and the injured" in a tweet last night.

"There is no space for hatred and violence in our common European home," said Conte.