Italy to assess security after Vienna attack

Italian premier condemns last night's gun attack in Austria.

Italy's top police and intelligence officials are to convene today in a meeting called by interior minister Luciana Lamorgese in response to last night's terror attack in Vienna.

The purpose of the meeting is to assess the current situation in Europe and the state of security in Italy, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The multiple gun attack in the Austrian capital killed four people and injured 17 other people, some of them seriously, after gunmen opened fire at six different locations in the city centre.

One attacker was shot dead by police, officials said, while a manhunt is underway for at least one suspect.

The attack was condemned by Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte who expressed support for "the Austrian people, the relatives of the victims and the injured" in a tweet last night.

"There is no space for hatred and violence in our common European home," said Conte.

 

 
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72511
Previous article Rome pays tribute to Gigi Proietti with balcony applause

RELATED ARTICLES

Reports that Nice attacker landed in Lampedusa spark debate in Italy
Terrorism

Reports that Nice attacker landed in Lampedusa spark debate in Italy

Rome on New Year terror alert
Terrorism

Rome on New Year terror alert

Terror alert called off in Rome
Terrorism

Terror alert called off in Rome

Rome on maximum terror alert
Terrorism

Rome on maximum terror alert

Rome increases security at Christmas markets
Terrorism

Rome increases security at Christmas markets

Rome on terror alert
Terrorism

Rome on terror alert

Anti-terrorism measures at Rome's Quirinal Palace
Terrorism

Anti-terrorism measures at Rome's Quirinal Palace

Rome increases security after Barcelona attack
Terrorism

Rome increases security after Barcelona attack

British embassy book of condolence for Manchester
Terrorism

British embassy book of condolence for Manchester

Italy sends condolences to Manchester
Terrorism

Italy sends condolences to Manchester

Rome raises security following Berlin attack
Terrorism

Rome raises security following Berlin attack

Italian senate honours victims of Dhaka attack
Terrorism

Italian senate honours victims of Dhaka attack

Italy mourns victims of Bangladesh terror attack
Terrorism

Italy mourns victims of Bangladesh terror attack

Rome increases security over Easter
Terrorism

Rome increases security over Easter

High security alert at Rome airports
Terrorism

High security alert at Rome airports