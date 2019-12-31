Rome on New Year terror alert

Rome puts 500 police on patrol for New Year.

Rome security chiefs have placed the capital on an "elevated" Level 2 terror alert over New Year.

The anti-terrorism plan will see 500 officers patrolling the streets of Rome during the city's New Year celebrations.

There will be a particular focus on the Circus Maximus for the Festa di Roma events as well as the Angelus with Pope Francis in St Peter’s Square on the morning of New Year’s Day.

“There are no specific threats” - said the chief of staff of the Questura, Alfredo Matteucci - “but after the attacks in Europe in recent years we have never lowered our guard.”

