Pope apologises after slapping woman's hand

Pontiff admits that even he sometimes loses his patience.

Pope Francis has apologised for slapping a woman’s hand as he greeted pilgrims after visiting the Vatican's Nativity scene in St Peter's Square on New Year’s Eve.

A visibly angry pope lost his patience after a woman grabbed his hand and yanked his arm abruptly, seemingly causing pain to the pontiff, who reacted by pulling himself free and slapping the woman's hand.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media around the world, prompting widespread criticism of the pontiff, even though many commentators agreed that the woman's behaviour was also inappropriate.

During his Angelus address in Piazza S. Pietro on New Year’s Day, Pope Francis referred to the incident: “I apologise for the bad example yesterday … sometimes even I lose my patience."

The pope also used his New Year's Day address to condemn violence against women.

General Info

Address Forum Sancti Petri, Città del Vaticano, Vatican City

View on Map

Pope apologises after slapping woman's hand

Forum Sancti Petri, Città del Vaticano, Vatican City

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68980
Previous article Rome on New Year terror alert

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Christmas church services in English: 2019
Religion

Rome's Christmas church services in English: 2019

Christmas cribs and Nativity scenes in Rome
Religion

Christmas cribs and Nativity scenes in Rome

Feast of Immaculate Conception in Rome
Religion

Feast of Immaculate Conception in Rome

World's largest cardboard crib in Rome
Religion

World's largest cardboard crib in Rome

Vatican Christmas tree in St Peter's Square
Religion

Vatican Christmas tree in St Peter's Square

Italy to complete National Museum of Italian Judaism and the Shoah
Religion

Italy to complete National Museum of Italian Judaism and the Shoah

Rome's Capuchin Crypt: Face to face with death
Religion

Rome's Capuchin Crypt: Face to face with death

Rome dedicates street to Elio Toaff
Religion

Rome dedicates street to Elio Toaff

All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day in Rome
Religion

All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day in Rome

Radio Maria creates identity card for Jesus
Religion

Radio Maria creates identity card for Jesus

St John Henry Newman and St Isidore's Rome
Religion

St John Henry Newman and St Isidore's Rome

Fragments fall off St Peter's ceiling as Pope Francis says Mass
Religion

Fragments fall off St Peter's ceiling as Pope Francis says Mass

Prince Charles to attend Newman canonisation in Rome
Religion

Prince Charles to attend Newman canonisation in Rome

Man throws candelabra off main altar in St Peter's
Religion

Man throws candelabra off main altar in St Peter's

Pope late for Angelus after getting stuck in lift
Religion

Pope late for Angelus after getting stuck in lift