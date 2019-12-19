January 2020 sales in Rome

Rome's winter sales begin on 5 January 2020.

The post-Christmas sales season begins in Rome and throughout Lazio on 5 January, running for six weeks, until 28 February 2020.

Shopkeepers are obliged to display clearly the prices on items for sale, with the original price tag alongside the new discounted price.

Discounts are only allowed on stock already in the shop before the sales, not on items bought in at a discount.

Most city-centre shops will be open on Monday 6 January, the feast of the Epiphany (or La Befana as it is known in Rome), including the large suburban shopping malls which have taken an increasing amount of business from the centre in recent years, mainly due to their parking facilities.

Sales begin across all Italian regions on 5 January, with most of the regional sales ending in March. In the case of Campania, the region around Naples, the sales do not end until 2 April.

