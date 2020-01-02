Rome museums free on 5 January 2020

Museums in Rome free on first Sunday of every month.

Italy's state-run museums and archaeological sites are open free of charge on the first Sunday of every month, with the next edition of Domenica al Museo taking place on 5 January 2020.

Rome's civic-run museums are also free on 5 January - for residents of the capital - for information see Musei in Comune website.

Full details of Domenica al Museo can be found on the Beni Culturali website while for comprehensive list of Rome's museums see Wanted in Rome website.

