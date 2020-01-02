Rome moves souvenirs away from tourist sites

Souvenir stalls to be relocated away from sites in Rome's historic centre.

Rome is to move 17 souvenir stalls away from some of the capital's most prestigious sites for "decorum and security" reasons, according to the city's mayor Virginia Raggi.

The legislation will see the souvenir stands "permanently relocated", in a bid to protect Rome's cultural heritage as well as to ensure public safety.

The 17 stalls, declared "incompatible with their surroundings", will be moved from sites including the Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps, the Pantheon and Piazza Navona.

Photo La Repubblica

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68992
Previous article Rome museums free on 5 January 2020
Next article Rome: controversy over new rubbish dump

RELATED ARTICLES

TripAdvisor: Rome's Colosseum is world's most popular tourist attraction
Tourism

TripAdvisor: Rome's Colosseum is world's most popular tourist attraction

29 Best Things To Do in Rome
Tourism

29 Best Things To Do in Rome

Gubbio: world's largest Christmas tree in Italy
Tourism

Gubbio: world's largest Christmas tree in Italy

Rome tourist kiosks: info, wi-fi and toilets
Tourism

Rome tourist kiosks: info, wi-fi and toilets

Tourists ripped off again in Rome
Tourism

Tourists ripped off again in Rome

Rome's Fiumicino airport wins new record for passenger satisfaction
Tourism

Rome's Fiumicino airport wins new record for passenger satisfaction

Steam train from Rome to Castel Gandolfo
Tourism

Steam train from Rome to Castel Gandolfo

Venice to charge tourist entry fee from July 2020
Tourism

Venice to charge tourist entry fee from July 2020

Rome: drunk tourists pour alcohol into Trevi Fountain
Tourism

Rome: drunk tourists pour alcohol into Trevi Fountain

Tourists caught carving name into Leaning Tower of Pisa
Tourism

Tourists caught carving name into Leaning Tower of Pisa

Japanese tourists charged €430 for two plates of spaghetti in Rome
Tourism

Japanese tourists charged €430 for two plates of spaghetti in Rome

Colosseum ticket price to rise from €12 to €16
Tourism

Colosseum ticket price to rise from €12 to €16

Thomas Cook collapses leaving 150,000 British tourists stranded overseas
Tourism

Thomas Cook collapses leaving 150,000 British tourists stranded overseas

Rome seals off Orange Garden viewpoint
Tourism

Rome seals off Orange Garden viewpoint

Vatican Museums free for World Tourism Day
Tourism

Vatican Museums free for World Tourism Day