Rome moves souvenirs away from tourist sites
Souvenir stalls to be relocated away from sites in Rome's historic centre.
Rome is to move 17 souvenir stalls away from some of the capital's most prestigious sites for "decorum and security" reasons, according to the city's mayor Virginia Raggi.
The legislation will see the souvenir stands "permanently relocated", in a bid to protect Rome's cultural heritage as well as to ensure public safety.
The 17 stalls, declared "incompatible with their surroundings", will be moved from sites including the Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps, the Pantheon and Piazza Navona.
Photo La Repubblica
