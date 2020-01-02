Rome: controversy over new rubbish dump

Local residents protest as Rome announces new dump near Fiumicino airport.

Rome city council and the Lazio Region jointly announced a new landfill site for the Italian capital, to be located at Monte Carnevale, near Fiumicino airport to the west of the city.

Local residents have objected strongly to the news, which was announced on New Year's Eve, claiming that the area has already suffered enough from dealing with Rome's rubbish.

The proposed site for the new landfill site, to be built within 18 months, is located two kilometres from the infamous Malagrotta dump - once the largest in Europe - which closed in 2013 after serving the city for 30 years.

The decision to choose Monte Carnevale, which followed the city's rejection of Falcognana and Tragliatella as proposed landfill sites, has also caused divisions in the Movimento 5 Stelle (M5S) of Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi.

Stefano Vignaroli, president of the Ecomafie parliamentary commission and M5S member, described Monte Carnevale as a "shameful" choice, claiming the "already devastated" area was never "adequately reclaimed" following the closure of Malagrotta.

Raggi has long been under pressure from the president of the Lazio Region, Nicola Zingaretti, to identify a landfill site and to make Rome autonomous in relation to its waste disposal.

General Info

Address Monte Carnevale, 00166 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Rome: controversy over new rubbish dump

Monte Carnevale, 00166 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68992
Previous article Rome moves souvenirs away from tourist sites

RELATED ARTICLES

Smog in Rome: take public transport says city
Environment

Smog in Rome: take public transport says city

Rome: success for plastic-catcher on river Tiber
Environment

Rome: success for plastic-catcher on river Tiber

Rome under increasing threat from extreme weather
Environment

Rome under increasing threat from extreme weather

Peregrine Falcons return to Italian skies
Environment

Peregrine Falcons return to Italian skies

Italy to become first country to make climate change education compulsory in schools
Environment

Italy to become first country to make climate change education compulsory in schools

Anti-plastic barrier on Rome's river Tiber
Environment

Anti-plastic barrier on Rome's river Tiber

Lazio Region to plant six million trees
Environment

Lazio Region to plant six million trees

Entire world likes Rome's plastic recycling scheme says mayor
Environment

Entire world likes Rome's plastic recycling scheme says mayor

Hanged effigy of Greta Thunberg on Rome bridge
Environment

Hanged effigy of Greta Thunberg on Rome bridge

Fridays for Future protests in Rome and across Italy
Environment

Fridays for Future protests in Rome and across Italy

Retake Roma cleans up coast near Rome
Environment

Retake Roma cleans up coast near Rome

4.1 magnitude earthquake in central Italy
Environment

4.1 magnitude earthquake in central Italy

Free beer for cigarette butts on Rome beach
Environment

Free beer for cigarette butts on Rome beach

Rome dolphin with trash bag stuck to fin
Environment

Rome dolphin with trash bag stuck to fin

Stromboli: one dead as volcano erupts on Italian island
Environment

Stromboli: one dead as volcano erupts on Italian island