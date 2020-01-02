Rome remembers Raphael with roses in 2020

Rome will be central to the Raphael 500 celebrations in 2020.

Italy will mark the 500th anniversary of the death of Raphael by placing a red rose on the tomb of the High Renaissance master in the Pantheon, on each day of 2020.

The inscription on the marble tomb of Raphael, who died aged only 37, reads: "Here lies Raphael, by whom nature herself feared to be outdone while he lived, and when he died, feared that she herself would die."

There will be several major Raphael exhibitions around the world in 2020 but the most important of these will be held in Rome, the city in which the artist spent the last decade of his life.

The Rome show, billed as "unprecedented" in its scale, will be held at the Scuderie del Quirinale from 5 March until 2 June.

To see where to find Raphael works around Rome see our guide. Photo MiBACT.