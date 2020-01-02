Rome remembers Raphael with roses in 2020

Rome will be central to the Raphael 500 celebrations in 2020.

Italy will mark the 500th anniversary of the death of Raphael by placing a red rose on the tomb of the High Renaissance master in the Pantheon, on each day of 2020.

The inscription on the marble tomb of Raphael, who died aged only 37, reads: "Here lies Raphael, by whom nature herself feared to be outdone while he lived, and when he died, feared that she herself would die."

There will be several major Raphael exhibitions around the world in 2020 but the most important of these will be held in Rome, the city in which the artist spent the last decade of his life.

The Rome show, billed as "unprecedented" in its scale, will be held at the Scuderie del Quirinale from 5 March until 2 June.

To see where to find Raphael works around Rome see our guide. Photo MiBACT.

General Info

Address Piazza della Rotonda, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome remembers Raphael with roses in 2020

Piazza della Rotonda, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68996
Previous article Rome celebrates La Befana

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome museums free on 5 January 2020
Culture

Rome museums free on 5 January 2020

Rome's MAXXI is Best Italian Museum 2019
Culture

Rome's MAXXI is Best Italian Museum 2019

Rome: new ticket for Colosseum and Forum
Culture

Rome: new ticket for Colosseum and Forum

Italy's largest living Nativity scene near Rome
Culture

Italy's largest living Nativity scene near Rome

Rome to host greatest Raphael show in world
Culture

Rome to host greatest Raphael show in world

Rome's Cinecittà film studios open audiovisual cinema museum
Culture

Rome's Cinecittà film studios open audiovisual cinema museum

Rome: Doria Pamphilj Palace opens Ninfeo di Diana
Culture

Rome: Doria Pamphilj Palace opens Ninfeo di Diana

Rome's Palazzo Barberini opens restored rooms
Culture

Rome's Palazzo Barberini opens restored rooms

Night of music in Rome's museums
Culture

Night of music in Rome's museums

English bookshops in Rome: Christmas gift tips
Culture

English bookshops in Rome: Christmas gift tips

Rome anti-fascist bookshop will not reopen after fires
Culture

Rome anti-fascist bookshop will not reopen after fires

Andrea Bocelli at Rome's Baths of Caracalla in June 2020
Culture

Andrea Bocelli at Rome's Baths of Caracalla in June 2020

Rome raises funds for Venice opera house
Culture

Rome raises funds for Venice opera house

Oscar Wilde in Rome
Culture

Oscar Wilde in Rome

Rome's museums free on 1 December
Culture

Rome's museums free on 1 December