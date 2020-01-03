Pompeii opens House of the Orchard

Pompeii will open the Casa del Frutteto to the public from 1 February.

Pompeii, the vast archaeological site near Naples in southern Italy, will open its Casa del Frutteto, or House of the Orchard, on 1 February 2020 once its extensive restoration process is complete.

Considered one of the most beautiful houses on Via dell’Abbondanza, the building is embellished with detailed frescoes depicting a city garden, complete with lemon and strawberry trees, fluttering birds and even a fig tree sheltering a snake - a symbol of prosperity.


Unlike other houses in Pompeii, whose garden frescoes were reserved for reception rooms, the walls of the private rooms in the Casa del Frutteto are also richly decorated.

The House of the Orchard, believed to have been owned by a vintner, was excavated first in 1913 and again in 1951.

Its upcoming opening follows the "unprecedented" discovery of a fresco portraying fighting gladiators, found intact among the ruins of the ancient Roman city which was buried under a thick carpet of volcanic ash in 79 AD.

General Info

Address 80045 Pompei, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy
Website http://pompeiisites.org/en/archaeological-site/house-of-the-orchard-or-of-the-floral-cubicles/

View on Map

Pompeii opens House of the Orchard

80045 Pompei, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68997
Previous article Rome remembers Raphael with roses in 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome remembers Raphael with roses in 2020
Culture

Rome remembers Raphael with roses in 2020

Rome museums free on 5 January 2020
Culture

Rome museums free on 5 January 2020

Rome's MAXXI is Best Italian Museum 2019
Culture

Rome's MAXXI is Best Italian Museum 2019

Rome: new ticket for Colosseum and Forum
Culture

Rome: new ticket for Colosseum and Forum

Italy's largest living Nativity scene near Rome
Culture

Italy's largest living Nativity scene near Rome

Rome to host greatest Raphael show in world
Culture

Rome to host greatest Raphael show in world

Rome's Cinecittà film studios open audiovisual cinema museum
Culture

Rome's Cinecittà film studios open audiovisual cinema museum

Rome: Doria Pamphilj Palace opens Ninfeo di Diana
Culture

Rome: Doria Pamphilj Palace opens Ninfeo di Diana

Rome's Palazzo Barberini opens restored rooms
Culture

Rome's Palazzo Barberini opens restored rooms

Night of music in Rome's museums
Culture

Night of music in Rome's museums

English bookshops in Rome: Christmas gift tips
Culture

English bookshops in Rome: Christmas gift tips

Rome anti-fascist bookshop will not reopen after fires
Culture

Rome anti-fascist bookshop will not reopen after fires

Andrea Bocelli at Rome's Baths of Caracalla in June 2020
Culture

Andrea Bocelli at Rome's Baths of Caracalla in June 2020

Rome raises funds for Venice opera house
Culture

Rome raises funds for Venice opera house

Oscar Wilde in Rome
Culture

Oscar Wilde in Rome