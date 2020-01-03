Pompeii opens House of the Orchard

Pompeii will open the Casa del Frutteto to the public from 1 February.

Pompeii, the vast archaeological site near Naples in southern Italy, will open its Casa del Frutteto, or House of the Orchard, on 1 February 2020 once its extensive restoration process is complete.

Considered one of the most beautiful houses on Via dell’Abbondanza, the building is embellished with detailed frescoes depicting a city garden, complete with lemon and strawberry trees, fluttering birds and even a fig tree sheltering a snake - a symbol of prosperity.

Unlike other houses in Pompeii, whose garden frescoes were reserved for reception rooms, the walls of the private rooms in the Casa del Frutteto are also richly decorated.

The House of the Orchard, believed to have been owned by a vintner, was excavated first in 1913 and again in 1951.

Its upcoming opening follows the "unprecedented" discovery of a fresco portraying fighting gladiators, found intact among the ruins of the ancient Roman city which was buried under a thick carpet of volcanic ash in 79 AD.