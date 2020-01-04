Rome state museums open for La Befana

Italy's state museums and archaeological sites in Rome will be open specially on the feast of the Epiphany, or La Befana, on Monday 6 January 2020.

For full details including opening times and tickets see Beni Culturali website.

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
