Rome state museums open for La Befana

Italy's state museums and archaeological sites in Rome will be open specially on the feast of the Epiphany, or La Befana, on Monday 6 January 2020.
For full details including opening times and tickets see Beni Culturali website.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Splendid villa immersed in the country!
Castel di Leva - We have an incredible single family home in a ranch of over 40 acres in a gated community renting to referenced individuals. It is just outside Rome's beltway GRA...
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA
VIA NEMEA - Walking distance to New School Rome and Marymount Int. School, 3rd floor with lift, well furnished 110 sqm apartment in complex with poool and tennis. Living room, 2 be...
VIA G. BALZARETTO (Aurelia) - 250 sqm semi-detached villa on 3 floors with garden in front and in the back, Semi-furnished, living room with dining area, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, k...
VIA G. PISANELLI (Flaminio) - Prestigious 150 sq mt apartment in elegant building with porter. 3rd floor with lift, very birght, 3 bedrooms, living room, dining roomn, renovated k...