Florence: tourist writes name on Ponte Vecchio

US student fined for defacing Florence landmark.

A 21-year-old American tourist has been fined €160 after being caught scrawling his name on Ponte Vecchio in Florence.

The incident took place on 3 January, with police allegedly supplying the tourist with water and a sponge to scrub off his name, according to local media.

The vandalism comes a month after a 66-year-old Australian tourist was caught urinating in the courtyard of Palazzo Vecchio in Florence. The man reportedly received a fine of €3,330.