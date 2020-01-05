Rome: ice cold Befana on the way

Rome prepares for freezing conditions on 6 and 7 January.

Temperatures in Rome and across Italy are expected to drop significantly for the feast of the Epiphany, better known as La Befana , a national public holiday on Monday 6 January.

Weather forecasters are predicting a "glacial Befana" in Rome, with frost at night as well as a warning of rough seas off the coast of Lazio.

The freezing conditions are expected to see temperatures in Rome drop to a minimum of -3 degrees Celsius, with the icy spell lasting into 7 January.

