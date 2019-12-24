Rome to host greatest Raphael show in world

Rome pays homage to Renaissance genius Raphael with blockbuster exhibition in 2020.

Rome is to host an "unprecedented" exhibition dedicated to Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino, better known as Raphael, on the 500th anniversary of the death of the High Renaissance artist and architect.

There will be several major Raphael exhibitions around the world in 2020 but the most important of these will be held at the Scuderie del Quirinale, in Rome, the city in which the artist spent the last decade of his life.

The Rome blockbuster exhibition, titled simply Raphael and scheduled from 5 March until 2 June, will be the biggest ever show devoted to the Renaissance genius who was born in Urbino in 1483.

The show will feature more than 200 masterpieces - never before gathered in the same place - including paintings and sketches as well as comparison works.

About 100 of the works are by Raphael himself, with 40 paintings arriving on loan from the Uffizi in Florence and others coming from the Louvre in Paris, London's National Gallery and the Prado in Madrid.

The exhibition will include the Madonna del Granduca and Woman with a Veil from the Uffizi; the Portrait of Baldassarre Castiglione and Self-Portrait with Friend from the Louvre and the Madonna of the Rose from the Prado.

Raphael is considered part of the trinity of great masters from the Renaissance era, alongside his two rivals Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci.

Despite dying at the age of just 37, Raphael was highly regarded in his own lifetime and was hugely productive throughout his short life, receiving major commissions from two popes: Julius II and Leo X.Raphael is, of course, buried in the Pantheon.

Five centuries after his death in 1520, Raphael's genius lives on, his legacy still astounding viewers to this day.

As Rome prepares for what is likely to be the capital's exhibition of the year, see our guide showing where to find Raphael works around the city.

