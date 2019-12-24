Rome reopens Piazza Navona Christmas Market

Befana market to reopen on Christmas Day.

Rome's annual Befana Christmas market in Piazza Navona is to reopen on Christmas Day.

The market had been shut down on 12 December after police discovered that it did not adhere to fire regulations and presented a risk to stall holders and shoppers.

