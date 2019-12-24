Rome reopens Piazza Navona Christmas Market
Befana market to reopen on Christmas Day.
Rome's annual Befana Christmas market in Piazza Navona is to reopen on Christmas Day.
The market had been shut down on 12 December after police discovered that it did not adhere to fire regulations and presented a risk to stall holders and shoppers.
General Info
Address Piazza Navona, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
View on Map
Rome reopens Piazza Navona Christmas Market
Piazza Navona, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English Mother Tongue Teachers
Qualified Mother- tongue English Teachers required for Darby School of Languages. All types of classes with all levels: Children, High Schools, Adults, Privates and Business clas...
Seeking WELCOMING STAFF with high-level of Italian & English
RENTAL IN ROME: Seeking welcoming staff with high-level of Italian & English. Third language: Spanish, French, German, Russian or Portuguese is a plus. Rental in Rome is a vacatio...
Experienced bilingual teacher English/Italian mother tongue, seeks private job as tutor with grammar and conversation practice for students and adults. Assistance also given in the...
English Speaking Drama/Dance/Singing/Co-ordinator Teacher
In an exciting franchise venture - Top Hat Stage School UK and St George’s British International School are looking for professionals to teach in a Weekend Stage School for childre...