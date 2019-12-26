Rome can dream again in 2020 says mayor

Raggi says city ready to show results of her administration in 2020.
“In recent years we have rebuilt the foundations but from 2020 Rome can dream once more", pledged the city's mayor Virginia Raggi.
"We will tell you about a different city, we will show you our vision and let you touch it with your hands" - said Raggi - "We are ready to show the results of our work."
The mayor was addressing Rome journalists during a Christmas reception at city hall.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English Mother Tongue Teachers
Qualified Mother- tongue English Teachers required for Darby School of Languages. All types of classes with all levels: Children, High Schools, Adults, Privates and Business clas...
Seeking WELCOMING STAFF with high-level of Italian & English
RENTAL IN ROME: Seeking welcoming staff with high-level of Italian & English. Third language: Spanish, French, German, Russian or Portuguese is a plus. Rental in Rome is a vacatio...
Experienced bilingual teacher English/Italian mother tongue, seeks private job as tutor with grammar and conversation practice for students and adults. Assistance also given in the...
English Speaking Drama/Dance/Singing/Co-ordinator Teacher
In an exciting franchise venture - Top Hat Stage School UK and St George’s British International School are looking for professionals to teach in a Weekend Stage School for childre...