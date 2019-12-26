Rome can dream again in 2020 says mayor

Raggi says city ready to show results of her administration in 2020.

“In recent years we have rebuilt the foundations but from 2020 Rome can dream once more", pledged the city's mayor Virginia Raggi.

"We will tell you about a different city, we will show you our vision and let you touch it with your hands" - said Raggi - "We are ready to show the results of our work."

The mayor was addressing Rome journalists during a Christmas reception at city hall.

