New Year's Eve in Rome: Festa di Roma 2020

Celebrating New Year 2020 in Rome with Festa di Roma.

Rome celebrates New Year's Eve and New Year's Day with Festa di Roma, a 24-hour programme of free concerts and cultural events, with 100 events featuring 1,000 artists from around the world.
New Year's Eve 2020 in Rome: Skin
A highlight will be Skin, of Skunk Anansie fame, acting as DJ for three hours, playing a selection of indie rock, electro and techno hits, as well as live performances by Carmen Consoli and Priestess.
New Year 2020 in Rome: Carmen Consoli
The 2019-2020 programme has nature as its theme, with live music and cultural events taking place between Circus Maximus and the area around the Mouth of Truth.

For full programme see Festa di Roma website.

Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

