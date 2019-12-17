Italy's largest living Nativity scene near Rome

Castle in Bracciano hosts living crib with over 200 real people.

Italy's largest Nativity scene, featuring more than 200 real people in period costume, will take place over three days in the Lazio lakeside town of Bracciano, located about an hour north of Rome.

The living crib, involving 25 historical associations from all over Italy, will be held at the majestic Odescalchi Castle, a fortress which has loomed over the town since 1481.This is the first edition of the event, titled Presepio Vivente degli Orsini, which is set between the late Middle Ages and the beginning of the Renaissance.

On 26 and 29 December, and 6 January, the castle's turrets and towers will be lit up with torches as the spectacle takes place below from 15.00 to 19.00 each day.In addition to the Holy Family, the event will be animated by knights and ladies, archers, falconers, magicians, alchemists, jesters, cobblers, blacksmiths, weavers and goldsmiths.

The Magi will arrive at 17.00 on 6 January.The €7 ticket price includes a visit to the castle, which attracts 60,000 visitors a year, while children under the age of 10 go free.

General Info

Address Piazza Giuseppe Mazzini, 14, 00062 Bracciano RM, Italy

View on Map

Italy's largest living Nativity scene near Rome

Piazza Giuseppe Mazzini, 14, 00062 Bracciano RM, Italy

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68888
