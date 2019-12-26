Smog in Rome: take public transport says city

Rome urges car sharing and public transport to curb air pollution in city.

Rome has issued guidelines aimed at improving the air quality in the capital after tests on Christmas Day detected smog levels exceeding the statutory limit.

The city has encouraged residents to leave their cars at home and opt for public transport as much as possible to help reduce emissions of pollutants in the atmosphere.

Motorists have also been urged to avail of car sharing or car pooling, to opt for electric or hybrid vehicles, to turn engines off when not required, and to consider walking or cycling instead of driving.

Photo Il Messaggero

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68941
Previous article Italy's largest living Nativity scene near Rome
Next article New Year's Day Parade in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome: success for plastic-catcher on river Tiber
Environment

Rome: success for plastic-catcher on river Tiber

Rome under increasing threat from extreme weather
Environment

Rome under increasing threat from extreme weather

Peregrine Falcons return to Italian skies
Environment

Peregrine Falcons return to Italian skies

Italy to become first country to make climate change education compulsory in schools
Environment

Italy to become first country to make climate change education compulsory in schools

Anti-plastic barrier on Rome's river Tiber
Environment

Anti-plastic barrier on Rome's river Tiber

Lazio Region to plant six million trees
Environment

Lazio Region to plant six million trees

Entire world likes Rome's plastic recycling scheme says mayor
Environment

Entire world likes Rome's plastic recycling scheme says mayor

Hanged effigy of Greta Thunberg on Rome bridge
Environment

Hanged effigy of Greta Thunberg on Rome bridge

Fridays for Future protests in Rome and across Italy
Environment

Fridays for Future protests in Rome and across Italy

Retake Roma cleans up coast near Rome
Environment

Retake Roma cleans up coast near Rome

4.1 magnitude earthquake in central Italy
Environment

4.1 magnitude earthquake in central Italy

Free beer for cigarette butts on Rome beach
Environment

Free beer for cigarette butts on Rome beach

Rome dolphin with trash bag stuck to fin
Environment

Rome dolphin with trash bag stuck to fin

Stromboli: one dead as volcano erupts on Italian island
Environment

Stromboli: one dead as volcano erupts on Italian island

Heatwave warning in Rome
Environment

Heatwave warning in Rome