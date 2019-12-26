Smog in Rome: take public transport says city

Rome urges car sharing and public transport to curb air pollution in city.

Rome has issued guidelines aimed at improving the air quality in the capital after tests on Christmas Day detected smog levels exceeding the statutory limit.

The city has encouraged residents to leave their cars at home and opt for public transport as much as possible to help reduce emissions of pollutants in the atmosphere.

Motorists have also been urged to avail of car sharing or car pooling, to opt for electric or hybrid vehicles, to turn engines off when not required, and to consider walking or cycling instead of driving.

Photo Il Messaggero