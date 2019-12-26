Corso Francia tragedy: Pietro Genovese arrested
Two 16-year-old girls killed in Rome crash on 22 December.
Pietro Genovese, the 20-year-old driver of the car that hit and killed two 16-year-old girls in Rome in the early hours of 22 December, has been arrested on charges of vehicular homicide.
In the aftermath of the crash on Corso Francia, Genovese - son of movie director Paolo - tested positive for drink and drugs. He has now been placed under house arrest.
The funerals of the two girls killed - Gaia Von Freymann and Camilla Romagnoli - will take place on 27 December in the city's Fleming district, where they lived.
Corso di Francia, Roma RM, Italy
