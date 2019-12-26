Corso Francia tragedy: Pietro Genovese arrested

Two 16-year-old girls killed in Rome crash on 22 December.

Pietro Genovese, the 20-year-old driver of the car that hit and killed two 16-year-old girls in Rome in the early hours of 22 December, has been arrested on charges of vehicular homicide.

In the aftermath of the crash on Corso Francia, Genovese - son of movie director Paolo - tested positive for drink and drugs. He has now been placed under house arrest.

The funerals of the two girls killed - Gaia Von Freymann and Camilla Romagnoli - will take place on 27 December in the city's Fleming district, where they lived.

General Info

Address Corso di Francia, Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Corso Francia tragedy: Pietro Genovese arrested

Corso di Francia, Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68941
Previous article New Year's Day Parade in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome fires 17 bus drivers for drug use
Transport

Rome fires 17 bus drivers for drug use

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome
Transport

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome

Rome metro: Cornelia to close on 30 December
Transport

Rome metro: Cornelia to close on 30 December

Soldier found dead in Rome metro station
Transport

Soldier found dead in Rome metro station

Rome taxi driver to lose licence after airport assault
Transport

Rome taxi driver to lose licence after airport assault

Three Rome buses catch fire in three days
Transport

Three Rome buses catch fire in three days

Rome's Christmas shopping buses
Transport

Rome's Christmas shopping buses

Rome's historic centre extends ZTL until 19.00
Transport

Rome's historic centre extends ZTL until 19.00

Rome: Repubblica station still closed after floods
Transport

Rome: Repubblica station still closed after floods

Rome floods close metro stations
Transport

Rome floods close metro stations

Bike sharing in Rome: Good start for Uber Jump
Transport

Bike sharing in Rome: Good start for Uber Jump

Rome public transport strike on 9 December
Transport

Rome public transport strike on 9 December

Rome Metro C to reach Piazza Venezia
Transport

Rome Metro C to reach Piazza Venezia

Rome bus strike on 18 November
Transport

Rome bus strike on 18 November

Helbiz launches Greta e-bike sharing in Rome
Transport

Helbiz launches Greta e-bike sharing in Rome