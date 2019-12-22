Rome: two girls run over and killed at Ponte Milvio

Tragic road accident occurred during storm in Rome.

Two 16-year-old girls have died after being knocked down by a car near Ponte Milvio in Rome in the early hours of Sunday 22 December.

The teenage girls had been walking across Corso Francia, a fast-moving road, when they were hit by the car during a storm of heavy rain and high winds.

The accident took place near Ponte Milvio, an area associated with Roman nightlife, when the roads were covered in water from the large amount of rain.

The victims' names have not been released yet.