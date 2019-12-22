Rome: two girls run over and killed at Ponte Milvio
Tragic road accident occurred during storm in Rome.
Two 16-year-old girls have died after being knocked down by a car near Ponte Milvio in Rome in the early hours of Sunday 22 December.
The teenage girls had been walking across Corso Francia, a fast-moving road, when they were hit by the car during a storm of heavy rain and high winds.
The accident took place near Ponte Milvio, an area associated with Roman nightlife, when the roads were covered in water from the large amount of rain.
The victims' names have not been released yet.
General Info
View on Map
Rome: two girls run over and killed at Ponte Milvio
Corso di Francia, Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Seeking WELCOMING STAFF with high-level of Italian & English
English Speaking Drama/Dance/Singing/Co-ordinator Teacher
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY.