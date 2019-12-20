Rome weather alert: high winds expected

Rome issues warning of high winds for city and coast.

A weather alert is in place in Rome from the afternoon / evening of Friday 20 December, remaining in place for the subsequent 18-24 hours.

High winds and gales are expected, particularly in higher areas, while sea storms are predicted along the Lazio coastline.

The city's weather warning follows an alert from civil protection agencies.

