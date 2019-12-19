Stolen Garibaldi Shield found in home of Rome architect

Bronze shield discovered in architect's house after 20 years.

Garibaldi's Shield, which went missing from Rome's Museo del Risorgimento 20 years ago, has been discovered by police in the home of an architect living in the capital.

The ornamental bronze shield was a gift from the people of Sicily to Garibaldi who in turn entrusted it to the Capitoline Museums.

The shield was later transferred to the nearby Palazzo del Vittoriano from which it went missing in 2000.

An investigation is now underway to ascertain how the shield ended up in the house of the architect who reportedly was unable to explain why the artefact was in his possession.

Photo ANSA

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
