Europe's first Amaro bar in Rome

Amaro Bar at Il Marchese in cenral Rome boasts over 500 labels.

Rome is home to Europe's first Amaro Bar at Il Marchese Osteria-Mercato-Liquori, an osteria and cocktail bar on Via di Ripetta in the city's historic centre.

The central Rome venue, whose title is inspired by the classic movie Il Marchese del Grillo starring Alberto Sordi, serves contemporary versions of Roman specialties.

The pasta is made in-house while chef Daniele Roppo selects fresh ingredients from the indoor "mercato" whose 0-km produce is also available for purchase to diners.

However the star attraction for many is the Amaro Bar, Europe's first bar dedicated to cocktails based on the bitter digestivo, boasting 500 labels.

Guests can choose from three menus: Twists on Negroni & Americano Style Cocktails, Signature and Seasonal, and Unforgettable & Great Classics.

There is also a section of rare vintage amari dating from 1950 to 1970.

Open daily 11.30-01.00, aperitivi served daily from 18.30-21,30. For full details see website.

Address Via di Ripetta, 162, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Website http://www.ilmarcheseroma.it/lamaro-bar/

