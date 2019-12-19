Rome: success for plastic-catcher on river Tiber

Lazio Region's anti-plastic barrier yields results on Tiber river.

The experimental barrier to catch plastic waste on Rome's river Tiber has been a success, with 460 kilos of waste collected in the first month.

Tests carried out on the trash found that 46 per cent of it was made up of plastics, with additional junk including chairs, jackets, footballs, deckchairs and even a child's car seat.

The anti-plastic barrier was installed in mid-October by the Lazio Region near the coastal town of Fiumicino south-west of Rome.

The plastic-catching device intercepts floating plastic waste before it reaches the sea, accumulating the trash in a specific area where it is then collected by boat.

The Lazio Region is now considering the possibility of keeping the anti-plastic barrier in place for a further two months as well as extending the system to the river Aniene and even in the centre of Rome.

Authorities say that apart from catching the city's plastic waste, the visual aspect of the plastic-catcher in central Rome would help to raise awareness among Romans about the scourge of plastic waste.

The barrier system, already tested on the river Po in northern Italy, is based on the different buoyancy of materials, catching man-made waste but allowing natural debris, such as wood or reeds, to continue on their journey towards the sea.

General Info

Address River Tiber, Italy

View on Map

Rome: success for plastic-catcher on river Tiber

River Tiber, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68897
Previous article Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome
Next article January 2020 sales in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome under increasing threat from extreme weather
Environment

Rome under increasing threat from extreme weather

Peregrine Falcons return to Italian skies
Environment

Peregrine Falcons return to Italian skies

Italy to become first country to make climate change education compulsory in schools
Environment

Italy to become first country to make climate change education compulsory in schools

Anti-plastic barrier on Rome's river Tiber
Environment

Anti-plastic barrier on Rome's river Tiber

Lazio Region to plant six million trees
Environment

Lazio Region to plant six million trees

Entire world likes Rome's plastic recycling scheme says mayor
Environment

Entire world likes Rome's plastic recycling scheme says mayor

Hanged effigy of Greta Thunberg on Rome bridge
Environment

Hanged effigy of Greta Thunberg on Rome bridge

Fridays for Future protests in Rome and across Italy
Environment

Fridays for Future protests in Rome and across Italy

Retake Roma cleans up coast near Rome
Environment

Retake Roma cleans up coast near Rome

4.1 magnitude earthquake in central Italy
Environment

4.1 magnitude earthquake in central Italy

Free beer for cigarette butts on Rome beach
Environment

Free beer for cigarette butts on Rome beach

Rome dolphin with trash bag stuck to fin
Environment

Rome dolphin with trash bag stuck to fin

Stromboli: one dead as volcano erupts on Italian island
Environment

Stromboli: one dead as volcano erupts on Italian island

Heatwave warning in Rome
Environment

Heatwave warning in Rome

3.7 magnitude earthquake south-east of Rome
Environment

3.7 magnitude earthquake south-east of Rome