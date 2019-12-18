Serie A League presents Sliding Goals in Rome

Sliding Goals was presented at The American University of Rome.

Italy's Lega Serie A and College Life Italia have launched a new collaboration entitled Sliding Goals, opening a preferential channel for the sporting and professional future of the young players of the Lega Serie Club A in the United States.

The initiative, presented at The American University of Rome on 17 December, will allow many youngsters to study, graduate and play soccer in prestigious American colleges, without ceasing to pursue the dream of playing in the Italian Championship.

The Serie A League aims to achieve the goal of supporting the sporting and professional growth of young athletes registered in the Serie A through collaborations with the most important sporting and academic institutions of the world.

College Life Italia is the first organisation to work with Italian students/athletes to compete for athletic and academic scholarships at collegiate level in the US.

With over 20 years experience working with more than 3,500 American universities and more than 10,000 college coaches, College Life Italia has helped over 450 young Italians to receive sports scholarships for a total value of $50 million.