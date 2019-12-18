Serie A League presents Sliding Goals in Rome

Sliding Goals was presented at The American University of Rome.

Italy's Lega Serie A and College Life Italia have launched a new collaboration entitled Sliding Goals, opening a preferential channel for the sporting and professional future of the young players of the Lega Serie Club A in the United States.

The initiative, presented at The American University of Rome on 17 December, will allow many youngsters to study, graduate and play soccer in prestigious American colleges, without ceasing to pursue the dream of playing in the Italian Championship.

The Serie A League aims to achieve the goal of supporting the sporting and professional growth of young athletes registered in the Serie A through collaborations with the most important sporting and academic institutions of the world.

College Life Italia is the first organisation to work with Italian students/athletes to compete for athletic and academic scholarships at collegiate level in the US.

With over 20 years experience working with more than 3,500 American universities and more than 10,000 college coaches, College Life Italia has helped over 450 young Italians to receive sports scholarships for a total value of $50 million.

General Info

Address Via Pietro Roselli, 4, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Serie A League presents Sliding Goals in Rome

Via Pietro Roselli, 4, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68888
Previous article Florence: how to visit 72 museums in 72 hours

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome wins bid to host 2022 European Swimming Championships
Sport

Rome wins bid to host 2022 European Swimming Championships

Rome taxi driver speeding while watching Roma game
Sport

Rome taxi driver speeding while watching Roma game

AS Roma: Pallotta prepares to sell to Friedkin
Sport

AS Roma: Pallotta prepares to sell to Friedkin

Another Celtic fan stabbed in Rome
Sport

Another Celtic fan stabbed in Rome

Celtic fans stabbed in Rome
Sport

Celtic fans stabbed in Rome

Concern for safety of Celtic fans in Rome
Sport

Concern for safety of Celtic fans in Rome

Rome mayor announces ping pong festival
Sport

Rome mayor announces ping pong festival

AS Roma bans fan for life over racist abuse of footballer Juan Jesus
Sport

AS Roma bans fan for life over racist abuse of footballer Juan Jesus

Rome, a city of sport
Sport

Rome, a city of sport

Rome hosts Via Pacis half marathon for peace
Sport

Rome hosts Via Pacis half marathon for peace

Rome to host 2021 beach volleyball world championships
Sport

Rome to host 2021 beach volleyball world championships

Rain cover for Foro Italico in Rome
Sport

Rain cover for Foro Italico in Rome

Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome
Sport

Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome

World record for Rome's Race for the Cure
Sport

World record for Rome's Race for the Cure

Prince Harry comes to Rome for charity polo game
Sport

Prince Harry comes to Rome for charity polo game