Florence: how to visit 72 museums in 72 hours

Firenze Card gives access to 72 museums and monuments in Florence.

With so many dazzling museums, villas, gardens and monuments in Florence, it is impossible for tourists to see them all, particularly if only visiting the Tuscan capital for a short time.

Visitors to Florence can, however, choose to purchase the Firenze Card, the city's official museum pass which grants free access to 72 museums and monuments in 72 hours.

The three-day tourist pass costs €85 and, crucially, includes priority access to the city's busiest museums such as the Uffizi, the Baptistery, Accademia, Giotto's bell tower, Palazzo Pitti and Palazzo Vecchio.

The more expensive "Firenze Card Plus", costing €92, includes unlimited free public transport meaning that tourists can cover ground quicker between Florence's museums.

The plus version can only be purchased however if buying another Firenze Card.

The Firenze Card offers one visit per museum in the 72 hours, meaning that tourists cannot return to the same museum using the pass.

For full details of the Firenze Card and how to buy it, see website.

