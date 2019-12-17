Rome metro: Cornelia to close on 30 December

Rome's Cornelia metro station to be served by shuttle buses.

Rome is to close the Cornelia station on the city's Metro A line on 30 December to allow maintenance work on the station's lifts and escalators.

A bus shuttle service, MA13, will connect commuters to the Valle Aurelia station for the duration of the works whose scheduled completion date has not been announced.

Cornelia will become the third station on the city's Metro A line to close, following the closure of Baldo degli Ubaldi and Barberini, the latter of which has been closed for the last eight months.

Barberini had been due to "half open" in time for Christmas but this date has been pushed into next year, possibly 8 January according to local media reports.