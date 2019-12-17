Rome metro: Cornelia to close on 30 December
Rome's Cornelia metro station to be served by shuttle buses.
Rome is to close the Cornelia station on the city's Metro A line on 30 December to allow maintenance work on the station's lifts and escalators.
A bus shuttle service, MA13, will connect commuters to the Valle Aurelia station for the duration of the works whose scheduled completion date has not been announced.
Cornelia will become the third station on the city's Metro A line to close, following the closure of Baldo degli Ubaldi and Barberini, the latter of which has been closed for the last eight months.
Barberini had been due to "half open" in time for Christmas but this date has been pushed into next year, possibly 8 January according to local media reports.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English speaking Hobby Chef/Entertainer Part-Time
Looking for perfectly English speaking, energetic and fun Italian Hobby Chef in the heart of Rome who loves to teach, Part Time, AM or PM.
ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE speakers
Mother tongue English speakers to teach eves. No experience required jobs@englishscool.it
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE
CASTEL DI LEVA - GRA/EUR - We have a delightful furnished home in an exclusive residential ranch surrounded by the Roman hills and countryside. This is a delightful and extremely r...
San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat
We have a splendid 2-floor apartment just steps away from the Circus Maximus, the Baths of Caracalla and the FAO building. It is on the 2nd and 3rd floors of a small building of 4...