Soldier found dead in Rome metro station

Suicide suspected at Flaminio metro station in Rome.

An investigation is underway after a soldier was found dead in Rome's Flaminio metro station on the morning of 17 December.

A gunshot was heard at about 08.30 in the station's bathroom and it is believed that the soldier took her own life.

The Flaminio stop is currently closed, with commuters advised to use the adjoining stations of Spagna or Lepanto.

Last year a soldier took his life while on duty at Barberini metro station in Rome.

 

