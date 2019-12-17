Soldier found dead in Rome metro station
Suicide suspected at Flaminio metro station in Rome.
An investigation is underway after a soldier was found dead in Rome's Flaminio metro station on the morning of 17 December.
A gunshot was heard at about 08.30 in the station's bathroom and it is believed that the soldier took her own life.
The Flaminio stop is currently closed, with commuters advised to use the adjoining stations of Spagna or Lepanto.
Last year a soldier took his life while on duty at Barberini metro station in Rome.
General Info
Address 00196 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
View on Map
Soldier found dead in Rome metro station
00196 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English speaking Hobby Chef/Entertainer Part-Time
Looking for perfectly English speaking, energetic and fun Italian Hobby Chef in the heart of Rome who loves to teach, Part Time, AM or PM.
ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE speakers
Mother tongue English speakers to teach eves. No experience required jobs@englishscool.it
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE
CASTEL DI LEVA - GRA/EUR - We have a delightful furnished home in an exclusive residential ranch surrounded by the Roman hills and countryside. This is a delightful and extremely r...
San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat
We have a splendid 2-floor apartment just steps away from the Circus Maximus, the Baths of Caracalla and the FAO building. It is on the 2nd and 3rd floors of a small building of 4...