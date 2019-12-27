Rome: new ticket for Colosseum and Forum

Ticket changes at the Colosseum, Roman Forum and Palatine Hill in 2020.

From 1 January 2020 Rome will introduce the Forum Pass Super at the Colosseum Archaeological Park, granting access to Roman Forum, Palatine Hill, Imperial Forum and the Colosseum.

The new integrated ticket, valid for one day and costing €16, will also include the S.U.P.E.R. (Seven Unique Places to Experience in Rome) sites on the Palatine sites: Criptoportico Neroniano, Museo Palatino, Aula Isiaca - Loggia Mattei, Casa di Augusto, Casa di Livia, Tempio di Romolo and S. Maria Antiqua.

In addition the Parco Colosseo will introduce a Full Experience ticket, valid for two days and costing €22, allowing one entry to the Colosseum, including the arena or underground, and one entrance to the Super Forum Pass circuit (Imperial Forums, Roman Forum, Palatine Hill, S.U.P.E.R sites).

The new ticket system is the result of an agreement between the city of Rome, the capital's archaeological superintendency and Italy's culture ministry.

In November of this year the standard Colosseum ticket price was increased from €12 to €16.

Photo by Peter Mizsak on Unsplash

General Info

Address Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

