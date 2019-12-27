Rome bus bursts into flames

No injuries in Rome's latest bus blaze.
Rome's public transport company ATAC has launched an investigation after a city bus was engulfed by flames before 06.00 on the morning of 27 December.
The incident, which took place on the city's GRA ringroad in the direction of Via Pisano, is the latest in a series of unexplained fires that continue to destroy Rome buses.
The bus driver escaped the vehicle before it went up in flames, and there was nobody injured in the incident.
The bus had been in service for 13 years, according to ATAC.
Photo Il Messaggero
