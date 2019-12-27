Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome

Rome will host opening match of Euro 2020 and inaugural concert in Colosseum.

The opening ceremonies for the Euro 2020 football championship will take place in Rome whose Olympic Stadium will host three Group A matches and a quarter final.

European soccer’s governing body UEFA is celebrating the tournament’s 60th anniversary by holding the Euro championship matches in 12 cities in 12 European countries from 12 June to 12 July 2020.

Rome will host the Euro 2020 opening concert inside the Colosseum, featuring international musicians, with a giant screen televising the event placed at Largo Corrado Ricci opposite the Roman Forum. The line-up of acts has not been announced yet and the programme is still being finalised by UEFA and Rome.

There will also be a football village set up in Piazza del Popolo where fans can watch the Euro 2020 games live on giant screens.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has announced that the city's Oympic Stadium will be upgraded ahead of the games, including the addition of more toilets, more spaces for disabled fans and additional catering areas.

The Rome games will take place on 12, 17 and 21 June, and 4 July, however the fixtures are yet to be decided.

The semi-finals and final will take place in London's Wembley Stadium, as part of pan-European tournament with 12 host cities.

Along with Rome, the other cities to host quarter final games are Munich, St Petersburg and Azerbaijan capital Baku. Other cities selected to host matches include Amsterdam, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin and Glasgow.