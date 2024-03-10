15.4 C
News Sport

Italy beat Scotland in Six Nations rugby clash in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Azzurri claim historic victory in Rome.

Italy defeated Scotland 31-29 in a thrilling rugby clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday to secure their first Six Nations home win in 11 years.

After the historic victory, a triumphant Italian captain Michele Lamaro raised the Cuttitta Cup to a roar from the crowd whose 70,000 spectators included 15,000 Scottish fans.

Also among the crowd was Italian premier Giorgia Meloni who made her way to the dressing room to celebrate in person with the Azzurri, hailing the team as a "symbol of those who don't give up".

Italy had lost 26 home games in the Six Nations since defeating Ireland on 16 March 2013 and had lost 13 matches in a row overall against Scotland.

The victory for Gonzalo Quesada's side, who narrowly lost to France two weeks ago, came after Italy beat Scotland in the Under 20 championship on Friday.

Photo Federazione Italiana Rugby Twitter

