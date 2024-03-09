11.3 C
Sat, 09 March 2024
Six Nations Rugby: Italy Under 20s beat Scotland 47-14

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italy U20s claim second victory in Six Nations.

Italy hammered Scotland in the Six Nations Under-20s Rugby Championship in the northern Italian city of Treviso on Friday, claiming a resounding 47-14 victory.

Although Scotland got off to a good start, with Italy trailing behind at half time, the Scots were blown away by the Azzurri in the second half. 

The result marked the fourth defeat in a row for the Scots in this year's U20 Championship.

It was the second win in the tournament for the U20 Azzurri after they beat France 23-20 two weeks ago.

Before that they narrowly lost to Ireland (23-22) after losing their opening game to England 36-11.

The latest result confirms Italy's rising status in the U20s Championship and gives the Azzurri the opportunity to finish in their highest ever position when they face Wales on 15 March.

The triumph of Italy's U20 team comes as the Italian and Scottish senior sides prepare to meet on Saturday afternoon at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Photo Federazione Italiana Rugby Twitter

