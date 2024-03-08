13.3 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 08 March 2024
Italy's news in English
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Venice Simplon-Orient-Express offers luxury train travel from Paris to Italy
News Travel

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express offers luxury train travel from Paris to Italy

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

New luxury rail journey from Paris to Portofino.

A new luxury train route from Paris to Portofino on Italy's Ligurian coast will become a reality this summer courtesy of the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

The three-night experience includes one night on board the iconic train followed by a two-night stay at the five-star Splendido, A Belmond Hotel, overlooking the Gulf of Tigullio in Portofino.

Passengers will travel in the height of luxury, with fine dining provided by Michelin-starred French chef Jean Imbert who will also curate a tasting menu at the Terrazza restaurant in the Splendido.

Guests will be treated to champagne before making their way to the dining car - black tie is encouraged for dinner - followed by cocktails and live music at the bar.

Photo Venice Simplon-Orient-Express

In addition to "comfortable cabins with plush upholstery, gleaming marquetry and soft lighting", guests are promised "mesmerising views", a 24-hour steward service and wines chosen by a sommelier.

The new route, launching on 20 June, will pass through the French countryside taking in Dijon, Lyon and Avignon, Cannes, Nice and Monaco, before continuing its journey into Italy through Ventimiglia, Savona and Genoa.

On the afternoon of the second day, the train will arrive at Santa Margherita Ligure, just north of Portofino on the Italian Riviera, where guests will stay at the luxurious Splendido hotel.

And the cost of this exclusive one-way trip? Prices start at approximately €3,450 per person for a Twin Cabin, and €9,800 per person for a Grand Suite.

Photos Venice Simplon-Orient-Express

Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Acorn P H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Travel

Italy's Trenitalia revises new luggage rules on high-speed trains

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy's Trenitalia drops plan for luggage limit on high-speed trains

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy's high-speed Frecce trains bring in new luggage rules

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy's Amalfi Coast Airport opens to commercial flights

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino Airport: a brief history

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome astronaut Walter Villadei to pilot Axiom Mission 3

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Giglio Island guide: lily of the Tuscan islands

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces strike by airport staff on Monday 8 January

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -