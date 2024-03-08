Venice Simplon-Orient-Express offers luxury train travel from Paris to Italy

New luxury rail journey from Paris to Portofino.

A new luxury train route from Paris to Portofino on Italy's Ligurian coast will become a reality this summer courtesy of the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

The three-night experience includes one night on board the iconic train followed by a two-night stay at the five-star Splendido, A Belmond Hotel, overlooking the Gulf of Tigullio in Portofino.

Passengers will travel in the height of luxury, with fine dining provided by Michelin-starred French chef Jean Imbert who will also curate a tasting menu at the Terrazza restaurant in the Splendido.

Guests will be treated to champagne before making their way to the dining car - black tie is encouraged for dinner - followed by cocktails and live music at the bar.

Photo Venice Simplon-Orient-Express

In addition to "comfortable cabins with plush upholstery, gleaming marquetry and soft lighting", guests are promised "mesmerising views", a 24-hour steward service and wines chosen by a sommelier.

The new route, launching on 20 June, will pass through the French countryside taking in Dijon, Lyon and Avignon, Cannes, Nice and Monaco, before continuing its journey into Italy through Ventimiglia, Savona and Genoa.

On the afternoon of the second day, the train will arrive at Santa Margherita Ligure, just north of Portofino on the Italian Riviera, where guests will stay at the luxurious Splendido hotel.

And the cost of this exclusive one-way trip? Prices start at approximately €3,450 per person for a Twin Cabin, and €9,800 per person for a Grand Suite.

Photos Venice Simplon-Orient-Express