Primary Years Programme (PYP) Classroom Teacher - IMMEDIATE START - Temporary position
We are currently seeking a dedicated and experienced Primary Years Programme (PYP) Classroom Teacher to join our team at Ambrit International School.
The candidate should be eligible to work in Italy and have a valid permesso di soggiorno/work permit.
Here's a more detailed description of the role:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OU6J-Y5fsat87bTE1wLivGJxpnAfOsaH/view
To apply, please submit your resume, cover letter, and any relevant teaching materials or portfolios to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
General Info
View on Map
Primary Years Programme (PYP) Classroom Teacher - IMMEDIATE START - Temporary position
Via Filippo Tajani 50
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Aperitif at the organic restaurant