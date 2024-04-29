24.7 C
Primary Years Programme (PYP) Classroom Teacher - IMMEDIATE START - Temporary position

We are currently seeking a dedicated and experienced Primary Years Programme (PYP) Classroom Teacher to join our team at Ambrit International School.

The candidate should be eligible to work in Italy and have a valid permesso di soggiorno/work permit.

Here's a more detailed description of the role:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OU6J-Y5fsat87bTE1wLivGJxpnAfOsaH/view

To apply, please submit your resume, cover letter, and any relevant teaching materials or portfolios to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

