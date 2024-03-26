All-included, modern, furnished 2bedroom 2bathroom flat near Colosseum

Via San Giovanni in Laterno - near the Colosseum. We have a very bright and moderno appartment renting for €4,200 with utilities (max €200/mth), WiFi, trash pickup included! Cleaning twice a month included also! It's renting for a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 18 months to referenced individuals. It's the perfect spot if you are coming to Rome for work and don't want to deal with the bureacracy of Rome!

For more information or appointments, call Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 at Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate Agency - INFO@IMMOBILIAREZANNI.COM - Finder's Fee Separate.