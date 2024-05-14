19.4 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 14 May 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. St. Thomas’s - Viterbo International School is seeking
Classifieds Jobs vacant

St. Thomas’s - Viterbo International School is seeking

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

St. Thomas’s - Viterbo International School (www.stthomass.com) is seeking qualified English mother tongue Early Childhood and lower Primary full-time PYP Homeroom teachers and a Primary Italian teacher with international school experience for September 2024.

We seek collaborative, enthusiastic and innovative teachers. Applications to employment@sthomass.com with a CV, personal educational philosophy statement and details for two referees. 

General Info

Address St. Thomas's International School, Via San Giovanni Decollato, Viterbo, VT, Italia

View on Map

St. Thomas’s - Viterbo International School is seeking

St. Thomas's International School, Via San Giovanni Decollato, Viterbo, VT, Italia

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Science teacher for High School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks English language and Literature Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Looking for history enthusiast

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Accent Rome Study Center- Faculty position in faculty position in Social and Developmental Pychology Spring 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

The Embassy of Ireland in Rome is hiring – Office Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

School Director/DOS British school Eur

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services Jobs wanted Jobs vacant Exchanges

Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -