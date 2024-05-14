St. Thomas’s - Viterbo International School is seeking

St. Thomas’s - Viterbo International School (www.stthomass.com) is seeking qualified English mother tongue Early Childhood and lower Primary full-time PYP Homeroom teachers and a Primary Italian teacher with international school experience for September 2024.
We seek collaborative, enthusiastic and innovative teachers. Applications to employment@sthomass.com with a CV, personal educational philosophy statement and details for two referees.
St. Thomas's International School, Via San Giovanni Decollato, Viterbo, VT, Italia
